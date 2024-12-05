FIFA and DAZN reach largest ever broadcast rights sale for a football competition

HQ

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the first of a new kind of competition: a long format -a month- competition with round-robin, quarterfinals, semifinals and final, with 32 teams on 12 venues across a whole country -the USA-, that will push to the limit players from clubs all around the world, including European clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG or Juventus.

This new format, taking place from June 15 to July 13, 2025, will be broadcast on DAZN, after the largest commercial agreement in Football has been reached with FIFA.

The catch? All 63 games will be free-to-view. Viewes would just need to sign in to DAZN, but without the need to pay a subscription. DAZN also has rights to sublicensing to local free-to-air linear broadcast networks.

Shay Segev, DAZN CEO, sees this agreement as another step "in DAZN's journey to be the ultimate entertainment platform of choice for sports fans everywhere", and will integrate FIFA+ (a library of iconic football moments and replays) into DAZN.

FIFA president Gianni Infantini says that "through this agreement, billions of football fans worldwide can now watch the most widely accessible club football tournament ever for free".

This is reportedly the largest agreement ever in football history

According to RMC Sport, who informed about the agreement before it was officially announced, FIFA tried to give the rights to Apple, but after negotiations failed, the agreement was reached between FIFA and DAZN for a thousand million euros.

As expanded by Relevo, this makes it the largest sum ever paid by a broadcaster, in this case DAZN, for a football competition, more than any World Cup or UEFA Cup, or any of the big European leagues.

In the case of LaLiga, its broadcast rights are valued around 1,500 million euros for 600 hundred matches. This is around 1,000 million euros... for 63 games.