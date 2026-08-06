FIFA acknowledges "mistakes" in privatisation proposal but reaffirm support to Infantino

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has apologised to member associations and the FIFA council for "mistakes" in the the failed proposal to privatise part of World Cup through a subsidiary, the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal. FIFA's management board met in Rabat on Wednesday and a letter was sent to members:

"It was agreed that it was not the intention for the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations to feel excluded from the process and that the process should have been handled differently. It was further acknowledged that errors were also made after the proposal was leaked to media", FIFA wrote in a statement.

"In a separate letter to the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations, an apology was made for these errors together with a commitment to ensure they do not happen again. A review will now be conducted, and a report will be presented to the FIFA Council at its next scheduled meeting."

But in the meeting it was made clear that the board "reaffirmed their full support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as the only official elected by the 211 FIFA Member Associations" and said that FIFA would "no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity" and would take measures to protect its reputation.

Gianni Infantino took a photo with FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, who had been one of the most critical voices within FIFA, describing last week as "a sad and reproachable series of events which were thankfully concluded with the FFE project permanently abandoned" in an internal email, although he is now confirming support for Infantino, while some football associations in the world are officially withdrawing their support before the next elections, and some outside voices like Luís Figo are calling for his resignation...