FIFA accuses UEFA of "smear campaign" against Infantino over the FIFA Forward Enterprise plan

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UEFA has not let FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino loose after the failed attempt to privatise part of World Cup, and last we heard, the European governing body of football was considering criminal proceedings against Infantino and other FIFA officials. For a start, UEFA requested permission to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York to obtain testimony and documents from US-based entities for use in potential criminal ​proceedings in Switzerland.

And in a court filing submitted by FIFA, the world's governing body of football accused UEFA of a "smear campaign" against Infantino and the organization. "While these applications are styled as legal pleadings with captions and docket numbers, they are little more than ​press releases in further support of UEFA's smear campaign against FIFA and its leadership" FIFA said in the ⁠filing, as reported by Reuters.

FIFA is trying to stop UEFA from taking this matter, that started with a series of statements and a (now abandoned) attempt to boycott FIFA competitions, to the legal system, claiming that UEFA "refused to participate in a democratic process" (referring to the vote to approve the privatisation plan, called FIFA Forward Enterprise) and began a "weeks-long smear campaign against FIFA and its leadership".