FIFA 23

FIFA 23's Team of the Year doesn't include Ronaldo or Haaland

Another win for the Messi-fans.

EA Sports announced the 100 nominees for FIFA 23's Team of the Year last week. The list included Erling Braut Haaland (a gentleman I've had the honour of refereeing many times), Lionel Messi, Emilino Martínez, Virgil van Dijk, Martin Ødegaard, cover star Kylian Mbappé and a whole bunch of other extremely talented players. The more than 10 million votes are now in, and the result will as usual lead to some heated discussions. Which of these do you think should have been replaced and with who?


  • Thibaut Courtois (the most popular goalkeeper with 56% of the votes)

  • Achraf Hakimi (the most popular defender with 15% of the votes)

  • Éder Militão

  • Theo Hernández

  • Virgil van Dijk

  • Jude Bellingham

  • Kevin De Bruyne (the most popular midfielder with 21% of the votes)

  • Luka Modrić

  • Karim Benzema

  • Kylian Mbappé (the most popular attack with 23% of the votes)

  • Lionel Messi

If your answer is that Erling Haaland, Federico Valverde and/or João Cancelo should be in there, I have good news, as you can vote for one of these to become the 12th man starting on January 23 in FUT.

FIFA 23

