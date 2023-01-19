FIFA 23's Team of the Year doesn't include Ronaldo or Haaland

HQ

EA Sports announced the 100 nominees for FIFA 23's Team of the Year last week. The list included Erling Braut Haaland (a gentleman I've had the honour of refereeing many times), Lionel Messi, Emilino Martínez, Virgil van Dijk, Martin Ødegaard, cover star Kylian Mbappé and a whole bunch of other extremely talented players. The more than 10 million votes are now in, and the result will as usual lead to some heated discussions. Which of these do you think should have been replaced and with who?



Thibaut Courtois (the most popular goalkeeper with 56% of the votes)



Achraf Hakimi (the most popular defender with 15% of the votes)



Éder Militão



Theo Hernández



Virgil van Dijk



Jude Bellingham



Kevin De Bruyne (the most popular midfielder with 21% of the votes)



Luka Modrić



Karim Benzema



Kylian Mbappé (the most popular attack with 23% of the votes)



Lionel Messi



If your answer is that Erling Haaland, Federico Valverde and/or João Cancelo should be in there, I have good news, as you can vote for one of these to become the 12th man starting on January 23 in FUT.