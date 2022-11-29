FIFA 23 was the Black Friday winner in the UK

HQ

According to new sales data reported on by GamesIndustry.biz, the big winner when it comes to video games sales over Black Friday in the UK was FIFA 23. It's said that EA's sports title saw an increase in sales of 95% over the course of the week, making it by the far the best-selling title of Black Friday - at least when looking solely at physical sales.

And this is because the digital sales figures have not been revealed yet. The general trend over recent years has seen physical sales decreasing, although this doesn't mean that sales are dropping altogether, due to digital sales becoming larger in general year-over-year.

As for what other titles ended up on the UK's Black Friday best-selling list, coming in second was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (with a 9% increase in sales), Pokémon Violet came in third with Scarlet in sixth (both games down by 64% from the week before), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe capitalised on bundles and rose 226% and netted fourth, and God of War: Ragnarök continued to do well and coming in fifth.

It should be said that Nintendo Switch games tended to be the big winner of the week, as Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Just Dance 2023 (a game that is fairly synonymous with the Switch these days) came in eighth, tenth, and ninth, respectively.

Sitting at seventh was Sonic Frontiers, which benefited from deals and saw sales increase by 207%.