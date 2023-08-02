FIFA 23 returns to the top of the UK boxed charts

HQ

The weekly boxed sales charts for the UK has been released once again by Ukie, and after Pikmin 4 rose to the cream of the crop for the week following its release, the Nintendo Switch exclusive has dropped from the top to make room for (surprise, surprise) FIFA 23.

In fact, Pikmin 4 has dropped all the way to third in the charts, behind Hogwarts Legacy as well, but is still ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which has not changed position week-over-week, and is still fourth.

As for the rest of the top ten, after Zelda in fourth comes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in fifth, then Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga catapults up to sixth (from 28th), Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate jumps into seventh (from an unranked position formerly), Minecraft is still in eighth, then Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops slightly to ninth, and finally Grand Theft Auto V climbs a tad to tenth.

Some of the other interesting new unranked titles include Remnant II at 16th and Disney Illusion Island in 18th.

You can catch the full rankings here.