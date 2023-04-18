Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

FIFA 23

FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season nominees named

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal and Manchester City lead the pack with nominations.

As we're now into the latter stages of the 2023 Premier League season, EA is looking to crown its FIFA 23 Ultimate Premier League Team of the Season. And considering the current standings, it's not hugely surprising to see that Arsenal and Manchester City are leading the pack with nominees this year.

The full list of nominees for this year's team are as follows.

Goalkeepers


  • Nick Pope - Newcastle United

  • Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

  • Alisson - Liverpool

  • Bernd Leno - Fulham

  • Kepa - Chelsea

Defenders


  • Gabriel - Arsenal

  • William Saliba - Arsenal

  • Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

  • Sven Botman - Newcastle United

  • Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal

  • Thiago Silva - Chelsea

  • Lisandro Martínez - Manchester United

  • Ben Mee - Brentford

  • Luke Shaw - Manchester United

  • Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur

  • Rúben Dias - Manchester City

Midfielders


  • Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal

  • Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

  • Casemiro - Manchester United

  • Rodri - Manchester City

  • Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United

  • Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Palhinha - Fulham

  • James Maddison - Leicester City

  • Solly March - Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur

  • Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur

Attackers


  • Erling Haaland - Manchester City

  • Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

  • Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

  • Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

  • Jack Grealish - Manchester City

  • Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

  • Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

  • Miguel Almirón - Newcastle United

  • Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

  • Kai Havertz - Chelsea

  • Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

  • Darwin Núñez - Liverpool

You can vote on who you think should make up the Team of the Season squad right here, until April 20 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.

Are there any players that you think have been snubbed this year?

Is FIFA 23 a worthy goodbye to the iconic license, or should you just wait for EA Sports FC?



