FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season nominees named
Unsurprisingly, Arsenal and Manchester City lead the pack with nominations.
As we're now into the latter stages of the 2023 Premier League season, EA is looking to crown its FIFA 23 Ultimate Premier League Team of the Season. And considering the current standings, it's not hugely surprising to see that Arsenal and Manchester City are leading the pack with nominees this year.
The full list of nominees for this year's team are as follows.
Goalkeepers
Nick Pope - Newcastle United
Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal
Alisson - Liverpool
Bernd Leno - Fulham
Kepa - Chelsea
Defenders
Gabriel - Arsenal
William Saliba - Arsenal
Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United
Sven Botman - Newcastle United
Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal
Thiago Silva - Chelsea
Lisandro Martínez - Manchester United
Ben Mee - Brentford
Luke Shaw - Manchester United
Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur
Rúben Dias - Manchester City
Midfielders
Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
Casemiro - Manchester United
Rodri - Manchester City
Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United
Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion
Palhinha - Fulham
James Maddison - Leicester City
Solly March - Brighton & Hove Albion
Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion
Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur
Attackers
Erling Haaland - Manchester City
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal
Jack Grealish - Manchester City
Marcus Rashford - Manchester United
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Miguel Almirón - Newcastle United
Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa
Kai Havertz - Chelsea
Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
Darwin Núñez - Liverpool
You can vote on who you think should make up the Team of the Season squad right here, until April 20 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.
Are there any players that you think have been snubbed this year?