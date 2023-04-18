FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season nominees named

HQ

As we're now into the latter stages of the 2023 Premier League season, EA is looking to crown its FIFA 23 Ultimate Premier League Team of the Season. And considering the current standings, it's not hugely surprising to see that Arsenal and Manchester City are leading the pack with nominees this year.

The full list of nominees for this year's team are as follows.

Goalkeepers





Nick Pope - Newcastle United



Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal



Alisson - Liverpool



Bernd Leno - Fulham



Kepa - Chelsea



Defenders





Gabriel - Arsenal



William Saliba - Arsenal



Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United



Sven Botman - Newcastle United



Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal



Thiago Silva - Chelsea



Lisandro Martínez - Manchester United



Ben Mee - Brentford



Luke Shaw - Manchester United



Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur



Rúben Dias - Manchester City



Midfielders





Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal



Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City



Casemiro - Manchester United



Rodri - Manchester City



Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United



Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion



Palhinha - Fulham



James Maddison - Leicester City



Solly March - Brighton & Hove Albion



Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion



Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur



Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur



Attackers





Erling Haaland - Manchester City



Bukayo Saka - Arsenal



Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur



Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal



Jack Grealish - Manchester City



Marcus Rashford - Manchester United



Mohamed Salah - Liverpool



Miguel Almirón - Newcastle United



Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa



Kai Havertz - Chelsea



Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City



Darwin Núñez - Liverpool



You can vote on who you think should make up the Team of the Season squad right here, until April 20 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.

Are there any players that you think have been snubbed this year?