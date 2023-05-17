FIFA 23, Planet of Lana and more coming to Game Pass very soon

HQ

When we reach the middle of the month, Microsoft is usually ready to reveal another round of Game Pass additions for the second half. May 2023 is no different and now we know of all the new titles Game Pass subscribers can enjoy starting today with the by far biggest title of the bunch.

Check out the full list below (and make sure you don't miss out on Planet of Lana and Cassette Beasts, which looks very, very promising):



FIFA 23 (Xbox and PC) EA Play - Today



Eastern Exorcist (Xbox and PC) - May 18



Ghostlore (Xbox) - May 18



Planet of Lana (Xbox and PC) - May 23



Cassette Beasts (Xbox) - May 25



Massive Chalice (Cloud and Xbox) - May 25



Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 25



Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox and PC) - May 30



As usual, there are also other benefits included like extra DLC and perks for subscribers, including FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Pack. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about the games and perks.

Some game are unfortunately also leaving the service, make sure you play these before May 31 if you intend to. You can also purchase them with up to 20% Game Pass discount if you wish to keep any: