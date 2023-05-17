Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

FIFA 23, Planet of Lana and more coming to Game Pass very soon

But some titles are also leaving the service.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When we reach the middle of the month, Microsoft is usually ready to reveal another round of Game Pass additions for the second half. May 2023 is no different and now we know of all the new titles Game Pass subscribers can enjoy starting today with the by far biggest title of the bunch.

Check out the full list below (and make sure you don't miss out on Planet of Lana and Cassette Beasts, which looks very, very promising):


  • FIFA 23 (Xbox and PC) EA Play - Today

  • Eastern Exorcist (Xbox and PC) - May 18

  • Ghostlore (Xbox) - May 18

  • Planet of Lana (Xbox and PC) - May 23

  • Cassette Beasts (Xbox) - May 25

  • Massive Chalice (Cloud and Xbox) - May 25

  • Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 25

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox and PC) - May 30

As usual, there are also other benefits included like extra DLC and perks for subscribers, including FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Pack. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about the games and perks.

FIFA 23, Planet of Lana and more coming to Game Pass very soon

Some game are unfortunately also leaving the service, make sure you play these before May 31 if you intend to. You can also purchase them with up to 20% Game Pass discount if you wish to keep any:


  • Europa Universalis (PC)

  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • FIFA 21 (Xbox and PC) EA Play

  • Floppy Knights (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



Loading next content