FIFA 23, Planet of Lana and more coming to Game Pass very soon

When we reach the middle of the month, Microsoft is usually ready to reveal another round of Game Pass additions for the second half. May 2023 is no different and now we know of all the new titles Game Pass subscribers can enjoy starting today with the by far biggest title of the bunch.
Check out the full list below (and make sure you don't miss out on Planet of Lana and Cassette Beasts, which looks very, very promising):
As usual, there are also other benefits included like extra DLC and perks for subscribers, including FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Pack. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about the games and perks.
Some game are unfortunately also leaving the service, make sure you play these before May 31 if you intend to. You can also purchase them with up to 20% Game Pass discount if you wish to keep any: