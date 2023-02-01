FIFA 23 on track to be the biggest title in franchise history

HQ

FIFA 23 might be the biggest title in the franchise's history, EA confirms. According to the company's sales figures, the latest game in the iconic sports franchise is pulling in some big numbers.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that the FIFA franchise has grown by 4%, and that North American unit sales are up 50% year over year. In the first seven days of availability, FIFA 23 attracted a record-breaking 10.3 million players, compared to the 9.1 million who joined FIFA 22.

If FIFA 23 were to be the biggest title in the franchise, it would be a high note for the series to end on, as it marks the last game before the license deal between EA and FIFA expires.

EA will go on to create its own sports football series, while FIFA will be creating a rival soon as well. We'll have to wait and see which game fans flock to.

Thanks, VGC.