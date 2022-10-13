FIFA 23 had the biggest launch of any FIFA game

HQ

FIFA 23 is the final instalment into the EA Sports FIFA series, as next year's football game will instead be part of the EA Sports FC franchise. And with this being the case, the game has launched to an enormous reception from fans, as it has already broken a FIFA franchise record.

As noted by EA in a press release, FIFA 23 had the biggest launch ever for a FIFA game, with 10.3 million players kicking off within the first week alone. Talking about the massive achievement, Nick Wlodyka, SVP and GM of EA Sports FC has said:

"The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we're thrilled that our community is playing with their favourite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers. With both the Men's and Women's World Cups, and exciting updates to our women's club football content in game still yet to come, we're just getting started on providing players with the most authentic and immersive experience yet."

No doubt with the World Cup starting in a few weeks, FIFA 23 is on track for a very impressive year indeed.