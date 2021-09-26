FIFA 22's soundtrack has been revealed

HQ

One of the most memorable parts of any FIFA title is its soundtrack. These are the songs that will get stuck in your head after playing matches and will later become a source of nostalgia. With the release of FIFA 22 being right around the corner EA has detailed the 122 songs that will be making up its main soundtrack and Volta Football soundtrack.

Both soundtracks (which can be streamed here) include a varied mix of genres from indie rock to grime and electronic music. Some recognisable names to be featured here include Swedish House Mafia, Glass Animals, and John Newman. Interestingly, the game will also feature a brand-new track from French producer DJ Snake & Malaa.