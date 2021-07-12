FIFA 22 will launch on October 1, Ultimate Edition pre-order bonus revealed

EA finally announced the official launch date for FIFA 22: the long awaited football game will be released to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (via Origin and Steam), and Stadia on October 1. Meanwhile, we got to know that FIFA 22 will have two editions, standard and the Ultimate Edition. The pre-order bonus of FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition has also been revealed.

Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 11 will receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player item from December 1. Below you can check what's also included in this version:



Ones to Watch Player item



4 Days Early Access



4600 FIFA Points



Team of the Week 1 Player item



Kylian Mbappé Loan item



FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick



Career Mode Homegrown Talent



As to the standard version, here's what you can get if you pre-order it:



Team of the Week 1 Player



Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches



FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches



Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential



And for Nintendo Switch, EA will deliver the FIFA 22 Legacy Edition. No further details has been revealed regarding this version though.

For more information, such as the new gameplay technology HyperMotion, the Dual Entitlement, which lets you upgrade the FIFA 22 copy from last gen consoles to PS5 & Xbox Series (only available for Ultimate Edition owners), and all the other FAQs, check here.