FIFA 22

FIFA 22 will launch on October 1, Ultimate Edition pre-order bonus revealed

And you can check out the reveal trailer here.

EA finally announced the official launch date for FIFA 22: the long awaited football game will be released to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (via Origin and Steam), and Stadia on October 1. Meanwhile, we got to know that FIFA 22 will have two editions, standard and the Ultimate Edition. The pre-order bonus of FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition has also been revealed.

Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 11 will receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player item from December 1. Below you can check what's also included in this version:


  • Ones to Watch Player item

  • 4 Days Early Access

  • 4600 FIFA Points

  • Team of the Week 1 Player item

  • Kylian Mbappé Loan item

  • FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

  • Career Mode Homegrown Talent

As to the standard version, here's what you can get if you pre-order it:


  • Team of the Week 1 Player

  • Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

  • FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

  • Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

And for Nintendo Switch, EA will deliver the FIFA 22 Legacy Edition. No further details has been revealed regarding this version though.

For more information, such as the new gameplay technology HyperMotion, the Dual Entitlement, which lets you upgrade the FIFA 22 copy from last gen consoles to PS5 & Xbox Series (only available for Ultimate Edition owners), and all the other FAQs, check here.

