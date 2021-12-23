FIFA 22 tops the pack as the UK's physical Christmas bestseller

HQ

The annual report from GSD that dives into video game Christmas sales in the UK has been published, and for this year, the title that reigned supreme and will be known as the nation's top Xmas game in 2021 is EA's FIFA 22.

The sales report shows that FIFA 22 edged out Among Us and Call of Duty: Vanguard to take the top spot, and because of this, it has further cemented EA as the UK's leading Xmas publisher, with 13 Xmas top sellers to its name, which is three more than second place, Activision Blizzard.

While EA has seen varied success over the past decade, the publisher showed more dominance in the 2000s, before Activision took over for a while thanks to the success that Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and subsequent Call of Dutys garnered. Surprisingly, last year was neither an Activision or an EA game, as Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla took the spot, making for the publisher's first appearance on the list.

It is worth keeping in mind that this list only accounts for physical sales, meaning the story to these stats are probably very different when we take into account the rapidly growing number of digital sales of the modern day.

Thanks, Eurogamer.