FIFA 22 has averaged 89 million matches per day since launch

HQ

With FIFA 22 now being out in the wild for almost a month, EA has shared some pretty astonishing feats that it has been able to accomplish. According to a recent blog, the sports title has averaged 89 million matches per day since launch and players have already managed to rack up 87.8 million years of gameplay. It has also been played in more than 200 nations worldwide and over 5 billion goals have been scored so far.

EA also revealed some interesting statistics relating to the game's specific modes. 2.1 million players have reportedly played the Career Mode and 3.1 million custom clubs have been created via Create Your Club. When it comes to VOLTA FOOTBALL, players have shaped more than 1.5 million avatars and more than 11.2 million have participated in arcade party games. Lastly, over 57.7 million matches have been played in the Pro Clubs mode and more than 326k female avatars have been created.

"The growth of our global football platform continues at an unprecedented pace, and our fantastic community is engaging at an unparalleled level. We're excited to continue that momentum by providing the most immersive football gaming experiences available to fans anywhere in the world," said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FIFA. "Alongside hundreds of licensing partners, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, UEFA, and CONMEBOL, we're privileged to create the world's most authentic interactive football platform, enabling over 150 million fans across the globe to connect with their favourite leagues, clubs and players."