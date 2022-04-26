Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

FIFA 22 coming "free" to PlayStation Plus in May according to leak

The usual source is back with May's free games catalogue for PS5 and PS4 online service users.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

May is approaching and Sony is preparing a new batch of free PS Plus games. This month's catalogue seems to come with sport as a flagship because, according to a recent leak, FIFA 22 for PS4 and PS5 is going to be among the free PS Plus games for May 2022. But, as usual, it's only part of a three title line-up.

EA Sports' sports title is next month's big star, as Dealabs reports. Alongside it will be Curse of the Dead Gods for PS4, from Passtech Games; and Tribes of Midgard for PS4 and PS5, from Norsfell Games and Gearbox Publishing.

It's only a matter of time before Sony makes an official announcement, but based on what's happened in recent months, there will be no last-minute surprises and these will be the three free games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Plus users next month. Will this be part of EA's farewell to FIFA?

FIFA 22 coming "free" to PlayStation Plus in May according to leak


Loading next content