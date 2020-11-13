FIFA 21's Volta mode seems to be adding Lewis Hamilton and Dua Lipa

You're watching Advertisements

A new title update is rolling onto FIFA 21, and with a bunch of facial updates are coming to a lot of the players. However, this is not the most interesting part of the update, as data miners have found that a host of new celebrities are coming to the title, as part of its Volta line-up.

FIFA 21's Volta mode has added celebrities beforehand, such as boxing World Champion Anthony Joshua, but now a list of new celebrities will be on their way, including: Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, the NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, the NFL's Lamar Jackson, and, as well, strangely enough music's Dua Lipa and DJ Snake.

While not available just yet, these characters do look to be on their way, so be sure to keep an eye out, if you fancy kicking-off with a pop superstar.

Thanks, Eurogamer.