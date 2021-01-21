FIFA 21 was reportedly the best-selling physical game in Europe in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

GfK Entertainment, a company that provides official charts and market research data, has revealed that FIFA 21 was Europe's best-selling physical game in 2020. This standing was determined by physical sales recorded within 19 different European countries. It should be noted, however, that digital sales aren't included here, and the figures examined don't account for Europe as a whole.

Coming in second was Animal Crossing: New Horizons and in third was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We're quite surprised that New Horizons didn't claim the top spot in all honesty, as sales for the game have been revealed to be over 26 million and climbing. New Horizons also had a seven month head start on FIFA 21 with the game launching in March. New Horizons was, however, the best-seller in France in 2020.

GfK also claims that Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V are continuing to bring in big money, despite being several years old at this point and previously being available on older hardware. This we don't deem too surprising as they are titles that have persistently stayed within the UK Chart even as new releases come and go.

Are you surprised by this result?