news
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 spends another week at the top of the UK charts

Disappointingly, Pikmin 3 has stumbled all the way down to number 27.

It's that time of the week again where we find out just where our favourite releases have charted in terms of boxed UK sales. This week was a little dry in terms of new releases, but there have been a few notable changes both up and down the charts.

FIFA 21 has managed to hold its lead despite Animal Crossing: New Horizons creeping up behind it and taking the second spot from Watch Dogs: Legion. Disappointingly, Pikmin 3 has tumbled out of the top ten completely and now finds itself in the lowly spot of 27th place. The seven-year-old Grand Theft Auto V has reentered the chart in ninth place, and the only newcomer, L.O.L Surprise! Remix: We Rule The World, has landed in tenth.

You can see the full top ten for the week ending November 7 below:

1. FIFA 21
2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Watch Dogs: Legion
5. Minecraft (Switch Edition)
6. Super Marion 3D All-Stars
7. Ring Fit Adventure
8. Minecraft Dungeons
9. Grand Theft Auto V
10. L.O.L Surprise! Remix: We Rule The World

FIFA 21

