FIFA 21

FIFA 21 reclaims the top spot in the UK Charts

Hyrule Warriors is nowhere to be seen, however, within the top ten.

Data for the UK Charts has been revealed once more, and it turns out last week FIFA 21 was able to claw its way back to the top spot. Animal Crossing: New Horizons also saw a boost jumping from eighth to third place, and both Marvel's Avengers and Just Dance 2021 reentered the top ten landing in seventh and tenth, respectively.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity sadly plummeted from the chart and went down 14 places after debuting in sixth place last week.

You can see the top ten for week ending November 28 below:


  1. FIFA 21

  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  5. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  6. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  7. Marvel's Avengers

  8. Minecraft (Switch Edition)

  9. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

  10. Just Dance 2021

