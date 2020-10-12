English
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 opening week physical sales down 42%

Due to the current landscape of society, one of the largest boxed titles of the year has taken a serious hit.

A new FIFA title is always a major launch in the games industry, and whether you are a fan or not, you know the latest FIFA will sell faster than toilet paper at the start of a global pandemic. However, this year seems to be a little different, as FIFA 21 has dropped in physical sales over last year's FIFA 20, by 42%, Gamesindustry.biz report.

It is worth noting that this statistic does only reference physical sales, and that digital sales are not taken into account at this current time. Similarly, even with the massive drop, FIFA 21 is still the year's biggest launch, beating out The Last Of Us: Part II and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

FIFA 21 is set to release across the next generation of consoles, which could explain some of the drop in sales. Still, for this generation, FIFA 21 sold best on PlayStation 4, with 62% of sales occurring on the platform.

You can check out what we thought about FIFA 21 right here, in our review.

