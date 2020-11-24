English
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will cost £69.99

But you can upgrade free of charge if you own PS4 or Xbox One versions.

EA has revealed the official price for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 21, and it has been set at £69.99, which means EA will also increase the price of its video games for the new generation. Despite the price, however, it will be possible for players to transition from the old generation to the new generation at no extra charge.

If you have the digital version of FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One, you can seamlessly switch to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, respectively, assuming you're using the same PSN or Xbox Live account. If you have the disc version, but bought a diskless new-gen console, you will need to visit the official website and ask for a game code.

FIFA 21 will be arriving on new-gen on December 4.

FIFA 21

