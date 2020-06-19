FIFA 21 is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 9

You're watching Advertisements

EA Sports has released a few new facts regarding FIFA 21, including the release date, which is set for October 9 (which is a little bit later than usual). This release date concerns the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game, as the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are naturally dependent on the release dates of the consoles themselves.

EA also confirmed that FIFA 21 will be covered by the Dual Entitlement program, which means that you can buy the game for PS4/XOne and then upgrade to the PS5/XSX version at no extra charge. To do this, however, you need to buy FIFA 21 before the release of FIFA 22, and there is another detail to take into account - if you buy FIFA 21 on PS4/XOne on disc you will need to use the disc on PS5/XSX. This means that if you buy FIFA 21 on disc for PS4, and then buy the digital-only version of PS5, you won't be able to claim the Dual Entitlement.