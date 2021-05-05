Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 introduces standalone cosmetic items

Previously loot boxes were the only option for players.

In what appears to be a response to the controversy surroundings its focus on loot boxes, EA has now introduced standalone cosmetic items for the first time in FIFA 21. The selection of items at the moment is admittedly pretty slim, but players at least know what they are getting for their money. Previously, loot boxes were the only way to unlock cosmetics and these were, of course, largely dependent on luck.

The standalone items which debuted in the game at the start of May are a tifo, a stadium theme and both a home and away kit. These items can either be purchased standalone or within a bundle that will cost you 700 FIFA points (roughly £6).

Are you please to see EA change its approach to cosmetics in FIFA 21?

FIFA 21

Thanks, PC Gamer.

