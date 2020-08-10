Cookies

FIFA 21

FIFA 21: EA removes celebrations deemed problematic

EA is looking for ways to reduce toxicity in the FIFA community.

Every FIFA player has probably felt their frustration levels go through the roof after watching an opponent shush them or dab all over the place after an undeserved goal, but now that kind of unsporting behaviour should be a thing of the past (at least until players find a new way to disrespect one another).

As reported by Eurogamer, EA is trying to fight toxicity by removing the game's most infuriating celebrations such as the shush, the dab, Cristiano Ronaldo's calm down, and Dele Alli's A-OK.

Their goal is also to make the game more dynamic by removing some animations in FIFA 21, thus making free kicks, corner kicks, penalty kicks, throw-ins, and kick-offs faster.

The game is set to release on October 9 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

FIFA 21

