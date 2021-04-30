Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Gamereactor
news
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 added to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass on Thursday

That's May 6, to be exact.

EA Play and Xbox Game Pass even more so, have gotten several great additions of sports games this spring. EA has added Madden NFL 21 while also revealing that FIFA 21 is coming in May. All of those three are included with Xbox Game Pass that has also has been fleshed out with Football Manager 2021, NBA 2K21 and MLB The Show 21.

Now EA has confirmed on Twitter when FIFA 21 is arriving for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, and it turns out it's only six days away as it launches on May 6.

Are you looking forward to play some soccer in FIFA 21? We would also like to remind you that eFootball PES 2021 is also available for Xbox Game Pass, which is every bit as good as EA's offerings if you want an alternative.

FIFA 21

