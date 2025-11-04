FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers for UEFA nations: All groups and process
Spain and England will meet again at the FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers.
UEFA has announced the draw for the FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers, to be held in Brazil. For the second time, as in 2023, the 2027 Women's World Cup will feature 32 teams, and 56 European nations will compete to enter in the competition and claim one of the 11 slots available for UEFA.
They have been paired in groups, 14 in total, divided in three leagues, according to their FIFA ranking. Only the top teams on each of the four groups in League A will have direct qualification for World Cup... and fate has decided that the two strongest teams in the world, England (European Champions in 2025) and Spain (World Champions in 2023), will be paired in the same group.
The runner-up and third placed teams on each of the League A will play a play-off with the group winners of League B and, and the losers of League A groups will have a play-off against League B teams.
FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers for UEFA teams
League A
Group A1
- Sweden
- Italy
- Denmark
- Serbia
Group A2
- France
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Ireland
Group A3
- Spain
- England
- Iceland
- Ukraine
Group A4
- Germany
- Norway
- Austria
- Slovenia
League B
Group B1
- Wales
- Czech Republic
- Albania
- Montenegro
Group B2
- Switzerland
- Northern Ireland
- Turkey
- Malta
Group B3
- Portugal
- Finland
- Slovakia
- Latvia
Group B4
- Belgium
- Scotland
- Israel
- Luxembourg
League C
Group C1
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Estonia
- Lithuania
- Liechtenstein
Group C2
- Croatia
- Kosovo
- Bulgaria
- Gibraltar
Group C3
- Hungary
- Azerbaijan
- North Macedonia
- Andorra
Group C4
- Greece
- Faroe Islands
- Georgia
Group C5
- Romania
- Cyprus
- Moldova
Group C6
- Belarus
- Kazakhstan
- Armenia
When are the World Cup 2027 qualification matches?
Each nation will play six games in the group stage, between March 3-7 and June 5-9, 2026. The play-offs will take place in October-December 2026. The final teams to be qualified, in the inter-confederation play-offs, will play their games in February 2027.