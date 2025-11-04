Gamereactor

FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers for UEFA nations: All groups and process

Spain and England will meet again at the FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

UEFA has announced the draw for the FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers, to be held in Brazil. For the second time, as in 2023, the 2027 Women's World Cup will feature 32 teams, and 56 European nations will compete to enter in the competition and claim one of the 11 slots available for UEFA.

They have been paired in groups, 14 in total, divided in three leagues, according to their FIFA ranking. Only the top teams on each of the four groups in League A will have direct qualification for World Cup... and fate has decided that the two strongest teams in the world, England (European Champions in 2025) and Spain (World Champions in 2023), will be paired in the same group.

The runner-up and third placed teams on each of the League A will play a play-off with the group winners of League B and, and the losers of League A groups will have a play-off against League B teams.

FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers for UEFA teams

League A

Group A1



  • Sweden

  • Italy

  • Denmark

  • Serbia

Group A2



  • France

  • Netherlands

  • Poland

  • Ireland

Group A3



  • Spain

  • England

  • Iceland

  • Ukraine

Group A4



  • Germany

  • Norway

  • Austria

  • Slovenia

League B

Group B1



  • Wales

  • Czech Republic

  • Albania

  • Montenegro

Group B2



  • Switzerland

  • Northern Ireland

  • Turkey

  • Malta

Group B3



  • Portugal

  • Finland

  • Slovakia

  • Latvia

Group B4



  • Belgium

  • Scotland

  • Israel

  • Luxembourg

League C

Group C1



  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Estonia

  • Lithuania

  • Liechtenstein

Group C2



  • Croatia

  • Kosovo

  • Bulgaria

  • Gibraltar

Group C3



  • Hungary

  • Azerbaijan

  • North Macedonia

  • Andorra

Group C4



  • Greece

  • Faroe Islands

  • Georgia

Group C5



  • Romania

  • Cyprus

  • Moldova

Group C6



  • Belarus

  • Kazakhstan

  • Armenia

When are the World Cup 2027 qualification matches?

Each nation will play six games in the group stage, between March 3-7 and June 5-9, 2026. The play-offs will take place in October-December 2026. The final teams to be qualified, in the inter-confederation play-offs, will play their games in February 2027.

