FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers for UEFA nations: All groups and process

UEFA has announced the draw for the FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers, to be held in Brazil. For the second time, as in 2023, the 2027 Women's World Cup will feature 32 teams, and 56 European nations will compete to enter in the competition and claim one of the 11 slots available for UEFA.

They have been paired in groups, 14 in total, divided in three leagues, according to their FIFA ranking. Only the top teams on each of the four groups in League A will have direct qualification for World Cup... and fate has decided that the two strongest teams in the world, England (European Champions in 2025) and Spain (World Champions in 2023), will be paired in the same group.

The runner-up and third placed teams on each of the League A will play a play-off with the group winners of League B and, and the losers of League A groups will have a play-off against League B teams.

FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers for UEFA teams

League A

Group A1



Sweden



Italy



Denmark



Serbia



Group A2



France



Netherlands



Poland



Ireland



Group A3



Spain



England



Iceland



Ukraine



Group A4



Germany



Norway



Austria



Slovenia



League B

Group B1



Wales



Czech Republic



Albania



Montenegro



Group B2



Switzerland



Northern Ireland



Turkey



Malta



Group B3



Portugal



Finland



Slovakia



Latvia



Group B4



Belgium



Scotland



Israel



Luxembourg



League C

Group C1



Bosnia and Herzegovina



Estonia



Lithuania



Liechtenstein



Group C2



Croatia



Kosovo



Bulgaria



Gibraltar



Group C3



Hungary



Azerbaijan



North Macedonia



Andorra



Group C4



Greece



Faroe Islands



Georgia



Group C5



Romania



Cyprus



Moldova



Group C6



Belarus



Kazakhstan



Armenia



When are the World Cup 2027 qualification matches?

Each nation will play six games in the group stage, between March 3-7 and June 5-9, 2026. The play-offs will take place in October-December 2026. The final teams to be qualified, in the inter-confederation play-offs, will play their games in February 2027.