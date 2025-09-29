Fierce criticism towards Deus Ex Remastered after its unveiling

During Sony's event last week, Aspyr and Eidos Montreal took the opportunity to unveil Deus Ex Remastered - a tribute to the original game, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The developer calls the game "the definitive version" of this cyberpunk RPG classic, promising high-resolution textures, new lighting, water and ragdoll physics, particle effects, and lip sync. The character models have also been updated to ensure an overall visual profile worthy of this augmented edition.

However, the audience was not particularly impressed, with fans slating the game since its announcement. On both Reddit and YouTube, the comments are fairly unanimous:

BearlyReddits: I... didn't ask for this...

Jadturentale: What a shame. It was a good game. What a rotten way to get remastered.

inches666: My vision is not augmented

slash450: pure ass

Sterlod: Day 1 release Xbox 360 doom 3 ass textures

zenderschnitzer4658: As someone who's been asking for a remaster of DX for a long time now, please delay this indefinitely and redo the whole thing.

joshandersn: Please. Just give it to nightdive :(

Aspyr was most recently behind the helm for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered and, before that, two collections featuring Lara Croft: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, respectively. Deus Ex Remastered will be released on February 5 next year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC, and Switch. You can watch the trailer below.

Do you have any thoughts on the tribute edition of Deus Ex, and are you looking forward to it?