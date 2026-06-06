Fields of Mistria launches its full version on 5 August

Today on Wholesome Direct we were treated to another look at the cheerful farming simulator Fields of Mistria, which has been in early access since the summer of 2024 and has gradually evolved its art style whilst adding more and more content. Now, at last, it seems that NPC Studio feels confident enough to declare the game complete.

In today's stream, they've promised that version 1.0 of Fields of Mistria will arrive on Steam on 5 August 2026, exactly two years after its Early Access launch, and it will also be Steam Deck-verified and optimised, where it's one of the most popular titles, by the way. In the full release of Fields of Mistria, we'll finally have access to marriage, children, new NPC characters at the Saturday market, and even a new mount in the form of a giant chicken! Version 1.0 also brings with it the conclusion of the Town Repair storyline, as well as new quests and features.

Take a look at the new screenshots from Fields of Mistria 1.0, launching on 5 August.

Fields of Mistria 1.0 image gallery