Field-of-view sliders added to Starfield

If you played Starfield today, you were probably asked to update your game. Bethesda has shared the pretty short patch list, which includes something many people have been asking for, namely a field-of-view slider in the settings. This works in both first person and third person, and also for both consoles and PC.

Others than that, the mission Echoes of the Past: Addressed has gotten a bugfix and then there's the "additional stability and performance improvements". Have you noted anything in particular that has been enhanced with update 1.7.36?