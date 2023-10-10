Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Field-of-view sliders added to Starfield

We also get the usual "additional stability and performance improvements".

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you played Starfield today, you were probably asked to update your game. Bethesda has shared the pretty short patch list, which includes something many people have been asking for, namely a field-of-view slider in the settings. This works in both first person and third person, and also for both consoles and PC.

Others than that, the mission Echoes of the Past: Addressed has gotten a bugfix and then there's the "additional stability and performance improvements". Have you noted anything in particular that has been enhanced with update 1.7.36?

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content