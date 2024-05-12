Slitherine Software and AGEOD have announced that their upcoming grand strategy title Field of Glory: Kingdoms will launch on 4th June.

Set in 1054, just after the Great Schism, the game encompasses more than two centuries of epic European, African, and Middle Eastern history. According to the game's Steam page, it features 375 factions, 325 units, 600 buildings, and 90 cultural traits.

The game's Steam description reads: "Politics, religion, war. They are nothing without a legacy that can stand the test of time. Lead any nation, and turn it into a mighty kingdom in one of the most compelling grand strategy games ever created."