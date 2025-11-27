FIBA World Cup 2027 qualification rounds starts today: all matches for European countries
The process for the basketball World Cup 2027 (and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics) start today.
The qualifying round for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup starts today, Thursday November 27. There are 80 teams in total fighting for the 31 spots for World Cup 2027, alongside hosts Qatar: 16 from Africa, 16 from the Americas, 16 from Asia and Oceania and 32 for Europe.
There will be six windows, between November 2026 and March 2027, and by the end of the process, there will be 5 teams from Africa, 7 from the Americas, 7 from Asia and 12 from Europe, a qualification that also serves for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
FIBA World Cup 2027 qualification process for Europe
In Europe, the 32 teams from Europe are divided in eight groups. Each will play eachother twice, in home and away matches, during the first three windows. These are the games in the first window (times in CET, Central European Time; in hour less in the UK).
Thursday 27 November
- Greece v Romania - Thessaloniki, Greece - 17:30
- Georgia v Ukraine - Tbilisi, Georgia - 18:00
- Montenegro v Portugal - Podgorica, Montenegro - 18:00
- Denmark v Spain - Farum, Denmark - 18:30
- Serbia v Switzerland - Belgrade, Serbia - 19:00
- Türkiye v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Istanbul, Türkiye - 19:00
- Italy v Iceland - Tortona, Italy - 20:00
- Great Britain v Lithuania - 20:30
Friday 28 November
- Hungary v Finland - Szombathely, Hungary - 18:00
- Slovenia v Estonia - Koper, Slovenia - 18:00
- Latvia v Netherlands - Riga, Latvia - 18:30
- Croatia v Cyprus - Osijek, Croatia - 19:00
- Germany v Israel - Neu-ulm, Germany - 19:30
- Czechia v Sweden - Prague, Czechia - 19:30
- France v Belgium - Rouen, France - 20:30
- Poland v Austria - Gdyina, Poland - 20:45
Sunday 30 November
- Switzerland v Türkiye - Fribourgh, Switzerland - 17:00
- Lithuania v Italy - Klaipeda, Lithuania - 17:30
- Iceland v Great Britain - Reykjavik, Iceland - 17:45
- Ukraine v Denmark - Riga, Latvia - 18:00
- Portugal v Greece - Matosinhos, Portugal - 18:00
- Romania v Montenegro - Pitesti, Romania - 18:00
- Spain v Georgia - La Laguna, Spain - 19:45
- Bosnia and Herzegovina v Serbia - Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 20:00
Monday 1 December
- Finland v France - Espoo, Finland - 17:30
- Cyprus v Germany - Limassol, Cyprus - 18:00
- Sweden v Slovenia - Gothenburg, Sweden - 19:00
- Estonia v Czechia - Tallinn, Estonia - 19:00
- Netherlands v Poland - Den Haag, Netherlands - 19:30
- Israel v Croatia - Riga, Latvia - 20:00
- Austria v Latvia - Vienna, Austria - 20:20
- Belarus v Hungary - Mons, Belgium - 20:30
The next window will take place between February 23 and March 3, 2026. The groups are as follows:
Group A
- Denmark
- Georgia
- Ukraine
- Spain
Group B
- Greece
- Montenegro
- Portugal
- Romania
Group C
- Serbia
- Türkiye
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Switzerland
Group D
- Great Britain
- Italy
- Iceland
- Lithuania
Group E
- Croatia
- Germany
- Israel
- Cyprus
Group F
- Lativa
- Poland
- Austria
- Netherlands
Group G
- Hungary
- France
- Belgium
- Finland
Group H
- Slovenia
- Czechia
- Sweden
- Estonia
The 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in Qatar from August 27 to September 12, 2027. Germany, which also became European champions this year, will be defending the crown after beating Serbia in 2023.