FIBA World Cup 2027 qualification rounds starts today: all matches for European countries

HQ

The qualifying round for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup starts today, Thursday November 27. There are 80 teams in total fighting for the 31 spots for World Cup 2027, alongside hosts Qatar: 16 from Africa, 16 from the Americas, 16 from Asia and Oceania and 32 for Europe.

There will be six windows, between November 2026 and March 2027, and by the end of the process, there will be 5 teams from Africa, 7 from the Americas, 7 from Asia and 12 from Europe, a qualification that also serves for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

FIBA World Cup 2027 qualification process for Europe

In Europe, the 32 teams from Europe are divided in eight groups. Each will play eachother twice, in home and away matches, during the first three windows. These are the games in the first window (times in CET, Central European Time; in hour less in the UK).

Thursday 27 November



Greece v Romania - Thessaloniki, Greece - 17:30



Georgia v Ukraine - Tbilisi, Georgia - 18:00



Montenegro v Portugal - Podgorica, Montenegro - 18:00



Denmark v Spain - Farum, Denmark - 18:30



Serbia v Switzerland - Belgrade, Serbia - 19:00



Türkiye v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Istanbul, Türkiye - 19:00



Italy v Iceland - Tortona, Italy - 20:00



Great Britain v Lithuania - 20:30



Friday 28 November



Hungary v Finland - Szombathely, Hungary - 18:00



Slovenia v Estonia - Koper, Slovenia - 18:00



Latvia v Netherlands - Riga, Latvia - 18:30



Croatia v Cyprus - Osijek, Croatia - 19:00



Germany v Israel - Neu-ulm, Germany - 19:30



Czechia v Sweden - Prague, Czechia - 19:30



France v Belgium - Rouen, France - 20:30



Poland v Austria - Gdyina, Poland - 20:45



Sunday 30 November



Switzerland v Türkiye - Fribourgh, Switzerland - 17:00



Lithuania v Italy - Klaipeda, Lithuania - 17:30



Iceland v Great Britain - Reykjavik, Iceland - 17:45



Ukraine v Denmark - Riga, Latvia - 18:00



Portugal v Greece - Matosinhos, Portugal - 18:00



Romania v Montenegro - Pitesti, Romania - 18:00



Spain v Georgia - La Laguna, Spain - 19:45



Bosnia and Herzegovina v Serbia - Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 20:00



Monday 1 December



Finland v France - Espoo, Finland - 17:30



Cyprus v Germany - Limassol, Cyprus - 18:00



Sweden v Slovenia - Gothenburg, Sweden - 19:00



Estonia v Czechia - Tallinn, Estonia - 19:00



Netherlands v Poland - Den Haag, Netherlands - 19:30



Israel v Croatia - Riga, Latvia - 20:00



Austria v Latvia - Vienna, Austria - 20:20



Belarus v Hungary - Mons, Belgium - 20:30



The next window will take place between February 23 and March 3, 2026. The groups are as follows:

Group A



Denmark



Georgia



Ukraine



Spain



Group B



Greece



Montenegro



Portugal



Romania



Group C



Serbia



Türkiye



Bosnia and Herzegovina



Switzerland



Group D



Great Britain



Italy



Iceland



Lithuania



Group E



Croatia



Germany



Israel



Cyprus



Group F



Lativa



Poland



Austria



Netherlands



Group G



Hungary



France



Belgium



Finland



Group H



Slovenia



Czechia



Sweden



Estonia



The 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in Qatar from August 27 to September 12, 2027. Germany, which also became European champions this year, will be defending the crown after beating Serbia in 2023.

PhotoProCorp / Shutterstock



