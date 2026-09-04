FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: Schedule and how to watch it live

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FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 begins today, Friday, September 4, and will last a little over a week until Sunday, September 13. This edition is taking place in Berlin and Halle, Germany, with the United States as the main favourites again (they have won the last four editions, since 2010, and overall have won it 11 times since the first edition in 1953; the only country that comes close is... the Soviet Union).

But for the first time, more nations will have the chance to find glory in the tournament, as it has been expanded from 12 teams to 16 teams for the first time:

Group A



Japan



Spain



Germany



Mali



Group B



Hungary



South Korea



Nigeria



France



Group C



Belgium



Australia



Puerto Rico



Türkiye



Group D



USA



Czechia



Italy



China



The group stage has begun today Friday, with the first matches already underway. FIBA will broadcast the competition on Courtside 1891, their own official live streaming and data platform, which closed its standalone web in 2026 and is now available almost worldwide on DAZN.

However, the competition will also be broadcast in other local channels. In Spain, some matches will be on Movistar+ and the ones with the Spanish national team will be on RTVE.

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 schedule for league phase

Friday, 4 September



11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST — Japan vs Mali (Group A)



11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST — Australia vs Puerto Rico (Group C)



14:15 CEST / 13:15 BST — USA vs China (Group D)



14:30 CEST / 13:30 BST — South Korea vs Nigeria (Group B)



17:30 CEST / 16:30 BST — Belgium vs Türkiye (Group C)



17:45 CEST / 16:45 BST — Spain vs Germany (Group A)



20:15 CEST / 19:15 BST — Czechia vs Italy (Group D)



21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST — Hungary vs France (Group B)



Saturday, 5 September



11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST — Mali vs Spain (Group A)



14:15 CEST / 13:15 BST — Nigeria vs Hungary (Group B)



16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST — Germany vs Japan (Group A)



20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST — France vs South Korea (Group B)



Sunday, 6 September



11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST — Türkiye vs Australia (Group C)



11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST — China vs Czechia (Group D)



17:45 CEST / 16:45 BST — Puerto Rico vs Belgium (Group C)



20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST — Italy vs USA (Group D)



Monday, 7 September



11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST — Belgium vs Australia (Group C)



11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST — Puerto Rico vs Türkiye (Group C)



14:30 CEST / 13:30 BS — Nigeria vs France (Group B)



14:30 CEST / 13:30 BS — Hungary vs South Korea (Group B)



17:50 CEST / 16:50 BST — Germany vs Mali (Group A)



17:50 CEST / 16:50 BST — Japan vs Spain (Group A)



20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST — USA vs Czechia (Group D)



20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST — Italy vs China (Group D)

