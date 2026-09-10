FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarter-finals schedule for today, Thursday

HQ

The week-long FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is reaching its ends, after the group stage and play-offs ended, there are eight teams remaining from the starting 16: United States, Hungary, China, France, Belgium, Germany, Australia, and Spain.

Who has been knocked out? On Tuesday, Japan was eliminated by Hungary and South Korea by the hosts, Germany, in the play-offs between the second and third of each group. Puerto Rico lost to China by just three points on Wednesday, and Italy lost to Australia by two points also yesterday. Mali, Nigeria, Turkey, and Czech Republic lost in the group stage.

With those out of the way, quarter-finals all take place today, and semi-finals tomorrow.

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarter-finals (September 10)



USA vs Hungary — 11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST



France vs China — 14:30 CEST / 13:30 BST



Belgium vs Germany — 17:45 CEST / 16:45 BST



Spain vs Australia — 20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST



The winner of the USA vs. Hungary will face Australia or Spain, and China or France will face Belgium and Germany in the semi-finals on Saturday, and the final will be on Sunday at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST.