FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup matches today Monday: who has qualified for quarter-finals?
France and United States are the first teams to qualify for Women's Basketball World Cup quarter-finals, group stage ends today.
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup concludes today its group stage with just two teams already confirmed qualified for quarter-finals, France and the United States, who won their two matches so far. Australia and Belgium from Group C have also won their two matches so far, but only one team from each group gets direct qualification for the quarter-finals.
The rest will decide today who qualified directly as group leaders, who is eliminated, and who qualified for the play-offs taking place on Thursday and Wednesday:
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup standings before Matchday 3 (Monday, 7 September)
Group A
- Spain: 1-1 | 3 pts | 156 PF | 135 PA (+21)
- Mali: 1-1 | 3 pts | 179 PF | 175 PA (+4)
- Japan: 1-1 | 3 pts | 160 PF | 171 PA (−11)
- Germany: 1-1 | 3 pts | 127 PF | 141 PA (−14)
Group B
- France: 2-0 | 4 pts | 194 PF | 122 PA (+72)
- South Korea: 1-1 | 3 pts | 168 PF | 176 PA (−8)
- Hungary: 1-1 | 3 pts | 124 PF | 166 PA (−42)
- Nigeria: 0-2 | 2 pts | 148 PF | 170 PA (−22)
Group C
- Australia: 2-0 | 4 pts | 157 PF | 125 PA (+32)
- Belgium: 2-0 | 4 pts | 165 PF | 139 PA (+26)
- Puerto Rico: 0-2 | 2 pts | 118 PF | 146 PA (−28)
- Turkey: 0-2 | 2 pts | 146 PF | 176 PA (−30)
Group D
- United States: 2-0 | 4 pts | 149 PF | 113 PA (+36) (clinched Quarter-finals)
- Italy: 1-1 | 3 pts | 115 PF | 109 PA (+6)
- China: 1-1 | 3 pts | 135 PF | 164 PA (−29)
- Czech Republic: 0-2 | 2 pts | 124 PF | 137 PA (−13)
All matches in Women's Basketball World Cup (Monday, 7 September)
- 11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST: Belgium vs Australia (Group C)
- 11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST: Puerto Rico vs Türkiye (Group C)
- 14:30 CEST / 13:30 BST: Nigeria vs France (Group B)
- 14:30 CEST / 13:30 BST: Hungary vs South Korea (Group B)
- 17:50 CEST / 16:50 BST: Germany vs Mali (Group A)
- 17:50 CEST / 16:50 BST: Japan vs Spain (Group A)
- 20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST: USA vs Czechia (Group D)
- 20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST: Italy vs China (Group D)
On Tuesday and Wednesday September 8 and 9, the quarter-final play-offs will take place between the teams that finish second and third, and quarter-finals will follow on Thursday September 10, with the semis on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.