FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup matches today Monday: who has qualified for quarter-finals?

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FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup concludes today its group stage with just two teams already confirmed qualified for quarter-finals, France and the United States, who won their two matches so far. Australia and Belgium from Group C have also won their two matches so far, but only one team from each group gets direct qualification for the quarter-finals.

The rest will decide today who qualified directly as group leaders, who is eliminated, and who qualified for the play-offs taking place on Thursday and Wednesday:

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup standings before Matchday 3 (Monday, 7 September)

Group A



Spain: 1-1 | 3 pts | 156 PF | 135 PA (+21)

Mali: 1-1 | 3 pts | 179 PF | 175 PA (+4)

Japan: 1-1 | 3 pts | 160 PF | 171 PA (−11)

Germany: 1-1 | 3 pts | 127 PF | 141 PA (−14)



Group B



France: 2-0 | 4 pts | 194 PF | 122 PA (+72)

South Korea: 1-1 | 3 pts | 168 PF | 176 PA (−8)

Hungary: 1-1 | 3 pts | 124 PF | 166 PA (−42)

Nigeria: 0-2 | 2 pts | 148 PF | 170 PA (−22)



Group C



Australia: 2-0 | 4 pts | 157 PF | 125 PA (+32)

Belgium: 2-0 | 4 pts | 165 PF | 139 PA (+26)

Puerto Rico: 0-2 | 2 pts | 118 PF | 146 PA (−28)

Turkey: 0-2 | 2 pts | 146 PF | 176 PA (−30)



Group D



United States: 2-0 | 4 pts | 149 PF | 113 PA (+36) (clinched Quarter-finals)

Italy: 1-1 | 3 pts | 115 PF | 109 PA (+6)

China: 1-1 | 3 pts | 135 PF | 164 PA (−29)

Czech Republic: 0-2 | 2 pts | 124 PF | 137 PA (−13)



All matches in Women's Basketball World Cup (Monday, 7 September)



11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST: Belgium vs Australia (Group C)



11:30 CEST / 10:30 BST: Puerto Rico vs Türkiye (Group C)



14:30 CEST / 13:30 BST: Nigeria vs France (Group B)



14:30 CEST / 13:30 BST: Hungary vs South Korea (Group B)



17:50 CEST / 16:50 BST: Germany vs Mali (Group A)



17:50 CEST / 16:50 BST: Japan vs Spain (Group A)



20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST: USA vs Czechia (Group D)



20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST: Italy vs China (Group D)



On Tuesday and Wednesday September 8 and 9, the quarter-final play-offs will take place between the teams that finish second and third, and quarter-finals will follow on Thursday September 10, with the semis on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.