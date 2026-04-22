FIBA picks France and Japan as the hosts for the Basketball World Cup 2030, 2031

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FIBA has announced the host countries for the next two editions of the Basketball World Cup for men and women after the ones in 2026 (the next women's World Cup in Berlin) and 2027 (the men's World Cup in Qatar, already in qualifying stages). FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2030 will be in Japan, and FIBA Basketball World Cup 2031 will be in France.

The next women's edition of the basketball World Cup after Berlin 2026 (September 4-13) will be in Tokyo, between November 26 and December 8, 2030. Meanwhile, the next men's cup after the 2027 one in Qatar will be in three French cities: Lille, Lyon, and Paris between August 29 and September 14, 2031, with the finals in Paris.

Key for the decision was that both cities have recently hosted the Olympic Games, Tokyo in 2021 and Paris in 2024. Japan's women team won silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and France's men team won silver in the Paris 2024 Games.

"Japan and France are two basketball-loving nations, two destinations extremely popular with our fans, players and partners. But what makes us more excited for both 2030 and 2031 is that really rare quality that Japan and France possess, of adding their local, unique touch of excellence and flavor to make the events truly unforgettable in time", said FIBA.