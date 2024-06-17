Fiat kickstarts four years of new cars with a big Panda

HQ

Fiat has lots of new cars in the works. The automotive maker plans to launch a new vehicle every year from 2024 until 2027, meaning we have four years of new Fiat's to look forward to. Now that we're well into 2024, it's also time to learn about what the new car for this year will look like.

Set to be known as the Grande Panda, this upcoming car is 3.99 metres in length and is designed to be compact while still featuring enough space to seat five people. It will also feature Daytime Running Lights that also act as indicators, as well as headlights that are shaped in a pixel format and can individually light up to give the car a rather striking appearance.

The Grande Panda will launch in both a purely electric and a hybrid variant, and will be making its debut in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa first. Although a firm release date and the car's price has yet to be communicated.

