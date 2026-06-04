Fiat expands line-up with Panda big brother

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The Fiat Panda is iconic to say the least, but it's now about to get outshined by a big brother, a new addition to the Fiat line-up called... well, "Grizzly".

It's a larger and more practical SUV, that's part of owner Stellantis' wider offensive in select European markets. Grizzly will be offered in two distinct body styles: a traditional SUV and a sleeker coupe-inspired Fastback variant. Both models are scheduled to go on sale later this year across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Despite the larger footprint, the Grizzly shares Stellantis' Smart Car platform with the Grande Panda, Citroën C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera. Fiat says buyers will be able to choose between petrol, hybrid and fully electric powertrains, mirroring the strategy already used by the smaller Grande Panda.

Pricing has yet to be officially confirmed, but reports suggest the Grizzly could start at around €29.000, positioning it as one of the more affordable family SUV's in the segment.