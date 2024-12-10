FIA reveals the "work of public interest" Max Verstappen will do in Rwanda as a punishment for swearing

HQ

Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has announced what "work of public interest" is Max Verstappen penalized to fulfill after swearing in a press conference. Now that the Formula 1 season has ended, the four time World Champion needs to obey to the goberning body above the motorsport.

Max Verstappen was fined last September after using bad words while talking to his Red Bull car. It was not the only fine imposed to Formula 1 drivers for swearing and breaking the International Sporting Code, something that irritates most of them, asking in a statement to be treated "like adults".

While some drivers were punished with monetary fines, FIA decided to impose a "greater penalty" to Verstappen to account for his misconduct.

That "work of public interest" has been revealed: the Dutchman will work at the FIA Awards Ceremony in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, where Verstappen will attend to collect his trophy. Verstappen will do some work with the junior motorsport competitors, as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

More specifically, Verstappen will be involved in the FIA Affordable Cross Car, a car designed using blueprints provided by FIA and built in Rwanda, aiming to increase global motor sport participation.

Regardless of how you felt about FIA and the sanctions they impose to drivers for using "unacceptable" language in press conferences, some junior drivers will get to spend some time with a World Champion, who will drive or test a car they have built. That doesn't sound too bad.