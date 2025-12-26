FIA reportedly sides with Mercedes and Red Bull over controversial Formula 1 rules loophole

HQ

The complicated new Formula 1 regulations for 2026, described as the biggest change in the history of the sport, are already causing controversy as Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains have reportedly found a loophole to bypass one of the new limitations that would give them an advantage that other teams consider unfair.

The loophole involves the engine's cylinder compression ratio, which needs to be lowered from 18:1 to 16:1 under the new regulations. With a smaller ration, engines can extract less horsepower from the same amount of fuel. However, Mercedes and Red Bull would have found a way to increase the compression ratio when the engines are on during racing using other options because the regulations don't explicitly say that the ratio must be maintained at all times, only during resting, at normal temperatures.

This had led to a confrontation between teams, and FIA has reportedly sided with Mercedes and Red Bull, approving their solution according to Motorsport Italy, and thus creating a new "unofficial" rule that all team engineers will have to follow if they want to remain competitive. Red Bull Powertrains supplies engines to Red Bull team and Racing Bulls, while Merces supplies engines to four teams: Mercedes, McLaren, Alpine and Williams.

However, there's still months before the official 2026 season start in Australia on March 8, so other teams may increase their protests before then...