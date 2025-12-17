FIA publishes the new 2026 Formula 1 regulations, and a handy guide for beginners

HQ

Formula 1 has revealed the new regulations for 2026, described as the biggest overhaul of regulations in the sport's history. These rules go from new aerodynamic rules that will alter the way F1 cars look, to power unit rules, mainly that the internal combustion engine output is reduced, ans cars will have a 50-50 power split between petrol and electric, as well as using sustainable fuel that will not impact the performance.

All those changes are difficult to understand and even more difficult to explain, so FIA has already launched a series of guides to summarize the most important points, including a glosary of the new terminology as well as frequently asked questions.

Formula 1 promises that cars from 2026 will be more challenging for the teams and the drivers. Not only they have to get accustomed to the new rules, but the drivers will have "more power in their hands than ever before", with more responsibility over energy deployment, regeneration and conservation decisions.

The cars themselves will be "shorter, narrower, lighter and nimbler", with a shortened wheelbase (from 3600mm to 3400mm) which should be more responsive through corners, with 18-inch Pirelli tyres, but narrower (25mm narrower in the front, 30mm narrower in the back). The downforce will be reduced by 15% to 30%.

When does the Formula 1 2026 season begin?

Drivers will first get to try these new cards with a private test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between January 26-30, with more tests alongside February in Bahrain, before the season behins in Australia on March 6-8.

Perhaps the most exciting thing for fans is that these new regulations should make for a more exciting and less predictable sport, as all teams and drivers face unprecedentes and drastic challenges, and the cars that worked before might not work as well now. A brand new start offering new opportunities for everyone to level up the field. Are you excited for Formula 1 in 2026?