FIA President says Fernando Alonso should not leave because of the current circumstances, "he has to be successful and then leave"

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Fernando Alonso may be nearing his retirement from Formula 1, but how close is that? It's been 20 years since he last won a World Championship and 13 since he last won a Grand Prix, but he has also been struggling with uncompetitive teams, now frequently unable to finish races with Aston Martin.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, made a plea before the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid that Fernando Alonso should not retire because of those circumstances. "There is no way we can allow Fernando to leave - Alonso, a great champion - to leave just because of the circumstances", he said. "That's not the way to leave the stage. He has to be successful and then he leaves whenever he wants, not because he was forced to leave because of the performance."

In fact, Ben Sulayem said he will speak with Alonso, who, when asked about it in Madrid, he said that a decision about his future would not be made "soon". "I saw him very sad, and I said, 'Fernando, I understand, it's not acceptable that you are coming to your own country and now after two times a world champion...'", added Ben Sulayem.