FIA deputy president resigns due to moral principles, cites lack of transparency

Turmoil continues at the FIA, as deputy president Robert Reid has announced his resignation, a role he held since 2021, because he believes FIA no longer reflects the values of accountability and transparency, and has become alarmed "over critical decisions being made without due process or proper consultation". Reid is known to have been very critical about the presidency Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his lack of transparency, and other members of the FIA have resigned recently.

Reid announced it in a statement on social media, saying that "I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflect the principles of greater transparency, stronger governance and more collaborative leadership" and say it's about principals, not politics.

Ben Sulayem has also been criticised for sexist comments and has had conflicts with nearly the whole of Formula 1 for his strict laws regarding conduct, with drivers being punished for swearing.

After the news broke of Reid's resignation, Natalie Robyn, who was FIA's CEO before her resignation in May 2024, said to BBC that "the resignation of the deputy president of sport clearly indicates there are serious ongoing structural challenges".