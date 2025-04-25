FIA announces sim-racing esports tournament for girls and women aged 16 or older

HQ

The FIA, the governing body of most motorsport around the world, has announced a new initiative and project that aims to encourage female fans to become more involved in the world of esports and sim-racing.

This comes in a new tournament called the Girls on Track Rising Star (Esports Edition), and it's an idea that is being run in partnership with Advanced SimRacing and iRacing, which aims to encourage women and girls aged 16 or older to compete in sim-racing events across the globe.

The competition will be available to anyone that is female and older than 16, regardless of where they live, and the tournament will feature several qualification rounds that will ultimately and eventually determine the ten best drivers who will then be given the opportunity to head to Macau to compete in a multi-day live finale at the 2025 FIA Extraordinary General Assemblies Week.

The FIA shares more information about how to get involved in the X post below.