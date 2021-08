HQ

Publisher Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy IV, as a part of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, is going to land on Steam and mobile platforms on September 8. For those who are interested, pre-order is already available and currently it's 20% off, the discount only lasts until September 24.

Other than the discount, players who pre-order the game will get incentives, which are FFIV OST and & Wallpaper.

The OST tracks are:



The Red Wings (Timelapse Remix)



Main Theme of Final Fantasy IV (Timelapse Remix)



Battle 2 (Timelapse Remix)



Will you be interested in getting the game?