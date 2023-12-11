FF VII: Rebirth introduces changes to the Gold Saucer dating system

HQ

Next year's most anticipated game, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, will contain many changes to the original Final Fantasy VII from 1997, but will also retain some of the story's best known and remembered scenes for fans, such as the Gold Saucer dates.

In case you don't remember it from disc 1 of the game, during the visit to this city and depending on choices in the dialogue with the adventure companions, we could decide with whom Cloud would go with to the different attractions in the game. And it looks like this will be repeated in Rebirth, only with a few changes.

The new Affinity system varies the dialogue options to provoke the scene by more points, as well as adding more special scenes at other times. Maybe this time we'll see Tifa end that sentence she never finished all those years ago?

Which companion will you show the most affinity with in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth? You can decide until 29 February, when the game arrives exclusively on PlayStation 5.