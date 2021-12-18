Fez from That '70s Show is playing Zorro in new TV series

HQ

Zorro is a more than 100 year old character created back in 1919, and we have seen him in both TV series and movies as well as comics. Today, most people probably think of Antonio Banderas interpretation of the sneaky swashbuckler from 1998, but now that one is about to get competition.

A new Zorro TV series is being made, starring Wilmer Valderrama, known from That '70s Show in which he played the character Fez. As it is a Disney production, we assume it will end up on Disney+ eventually. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, explains the idea:

"We're reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humor of the original, iconic Zorro."

Something to look forward to, hopefully.

Thanks Variety