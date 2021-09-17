Festival Tycoon is landing on Steam Early Access on September 27

According to the indie developer Johannes Gäbler and publisher Future Friends Games, his music festival builder-sim Festival Tycoon will arrive on Steam Early Access on September 27.

You will play as an event manager, being in charge of booking bands, setting up stages, organising line-up, arranging tents and toilets, rolling out the food trucks and building your festival's reputation - then eventually create your own music festival empire.

Check the features of Festival Tycoon below:

● Design the optimal festival layout: Place tents, VIP bungalows, glamorous stages, portaloos, festival decorations and more!

● Book talent and arrange a stellar line-up: Put your bargaining skills and musical taste to the test by hiring a range of bands across the likes of folk, rock and techno.

● Attract sponsors and sell tickets: Appease sponsors like banks, record labels and drink companies for grants.

● Keep the crowds happy: Be wary of your attendees' satisfaction, as unhappy punters are quick to take to social media and ruin your reputation!

● React to events to ensure the smooth running of your festival. Despatch first aiders and security to deal with common festival occurrences, fix the beer vans, replenish the food supplies and keep the trash from piling up.

● Grow your festival empire and react to world events including band breakups, record breaking album releases, sponsorship spats and more.

It was mentioned that more unannounced features have also been planned for Early Access. A new gameplay trailer has been released along with some screenshots, check below.