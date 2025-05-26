Festival de Cannes 2025: Best Film, Short Film, Actor, Actress... List of all the winners
The popular film festival celebrated its 78th edition and awarded the Palme d'Or as well as other prizes in the different categories.
The Cannes Film Festival has just closed its 78th edition, full of awards, anecdotes, record-breaking ovations and even a Spanish-style power blackout that could not overshadow the Palme d'Or award to Un Simple Accident, directed by Jafar Panahi.
The jury was chaired by Juliette Binoche and included actress Halle Berry, as well as other world industry personalities such as Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Hong Sangsoo, Dieudo Hamadi, Carlos Reygadas, and actor Jeremy Strong, who presented the list of winners from the 22 films presented in-competition.
La Palme d'Or 2025 and all the Cannes 78 Awards
List of new feature film winners:
Palme d'Or: Un Simple Accident by Jafar Panahi
Grand Prix: Affeksjonsverdi (Sentimental Value) by Joachim Trier
Shared Jury Prize: Sirât, by Oliver Laxe
Shared Jury Prize: Sound of Falling by Mascha Schilinski
Best Director: Kleber Mendoça Filho for O Agente Secreto (The Secret Agent)
Best Screenplay: Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for Jeunes Mères (Young Mothers)
Best Actress: Nadia Melliti, for La Petite Dernière
Best Actor: Wagner Moura, for O Agente Secreto (The Secret Agent)
Special Award: Kuang ye shi dai (Resurrection)
List of winning short films
Golden Palm: I'm Glad You're Dead Now by Tawfeek Barhom
Special Mention: Ali by Adnan Al Rajeev
List of Un Certain Regard winners
Original and different works, innovative or by young talents seeking recognition.
Un Certain Regard Award: La misteriosa mirada del flamenco, by Diego Céspedes
Jury Award: Un Poeta, by Simón Mesa Soto
Best Director: Once upon a time in Gaza, by Arab Nasser and Tarzan Nasser
Best Actor: Frank Dillane, for Urchin
Best Actress: Cleo Ríara, for O Riso e a Faca (I Only Rest in the Storm)
Best Screenplay: Pillion, by Harry Lighton
Golden Camera List
Golden Camera Award: The President's cake by Hasan Hadi (Director's Fortnight)
Special Mention: My Father's Shadow by Akinola Davies Jr (Un Certain Regard)
Cinef List
First Prize: First Summer by Heo Gayoung
Second Prize: 12 moments before the flag-raising ceremony by Qu Zhizheng
Joint 3rd Prize: Ginger Boy by Miki Tanaka
Joint 3rd Prize: Winter in March by Natalia Mirzoyan
Finally, the CST Award for best artist-technician went to Ruben Impens and Stéphane Thiébaut for Alpha, and the CST Award for best young female film technician went to Éponine Momenceau, director of photography for Connemara.