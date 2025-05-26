Festival de Cannes 2025: Best Film, Short Film, Actor, Actress... List of all the winners

HQ

The Cannes Film Festival has just closed its 78th edition, full of awards, anecdotes, record-breaking ovations and even a Spanish-style power blackout that could not overshadow the Palme d'Or award to Un Simple Accident, directed by Jafar Panahi.

The jury was chaired by Juliette Binoche and included actress Halle Berry, as well as other world industry personalities such as Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Hong Sangsoo, Dieudo Hamadi, Carlos Reygadas, and actor Jeremy Strong, who presented the list of winners from the 22 films presented in-competition.

La Palme d'Or 2025 and all the Cannes 78 Awards

List of new feature film winners:



Palme d'Or: Un Simple Accident by Jafar Panahi



Grand Prix: Affeksjonsverdi (Sentimental Value) by Joachim Trier



Shared Jury Prize: Sirât, by Oliver Laxe



Shared Jury Prize: Sound of Falling by Mascha Schilinski



Best Director: Kleber Mendoça Filho for O Agente Secreto (The Secret Agent)



Best Screenplay: Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for Jeunes Mères (Young Mothers)



Best Actress: Nadia Melliti, for La Petite Dernière



Best Actor: Wagner Moura, for O Agente Secreto (The Secret Agent)



Special Award: Kuang ye shi dai (Resurrection)



HQ

List of winning short films



Golden Palm: I'm Glad You're Dead Now by Tawfeek Barhom



Special Mention: Ali by Adnan Al Rajeev



List of Un Certain Regard winners

Original and different works, innovative or by young talents seeking recognition.



Un Certain Regard Award: La misteriosa mirada del flamenco, by Diego Céspedes



Jury Award: Un Poeta, by Simón Mesa Soto



Best Director: Once upon a time in Gaza, by Arab Nasser and Tarzan Nasser



Best Actor: Frank Dillane, for Urchin



Best Actress: Cleo Ríara, for O Riso e a Faca (I Only Rest in the Storm)



Best Screenplay: Pillion, by Harry Lighton



HQ

Golden Camera List



Golden Camera Award: The President's cake by Hasan Hadi (Director's Fortnight)



Special Mention: My Father's Shadow by Akinola Davies Jr (Un Certain Regard)



Cinef List



First Prize: First Summer by Heo Gayoung



Second Prize: 12 moments before the flag-raising ceremony by Qu Zhizheng



Joint 3rd Prize: Ginger Boy by Miki Tanaka



Joint 3rd Prize: Winter in March by Natalia Mirzoyan



Finally, the CST Award for best artist-technician went to Ruben Impens and Stéphane Thiébaut for Alpha, and the CST Award for best young female film technician went to Éponine Momenceau, director of photography for Connemara.

In parallel, the Immersive Competition awards at Cannes 78, dedicated to interactive and immersive experiences with new technologies, are worth mentioning.

Were you surprised by the winners? Which film are you most looking forward to watching in cinemas?