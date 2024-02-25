Ferris Bueller's Day Off spin-off film has found its director

HQ

There is a belief that Hollywood is struggling to produce any form of fresh and innovative original films, and that instead production giants favour returning to established and existing, safe IP. Today's news doesn't do a whole lot to disassociate itself from that belief.

Because Jeff "The InSneider" Sneider has published a new report that reveals that Paramount is going ahead with its Ferris Bueller's Day Off spin-off film, and that the movie has found its director.

According to the report, the film will follow the two car valets who decided to take Cameron's dad's Ferrari for a joy ride after Ferris, Sloane and Cam left it in their possession in Chicago. The movie is framed as a same-day adventure that simply follows the two valets as they tear up the town in the vintage Italian sports car.

As for who will be helming the project, it's said that David Katzenberg will be directing, an individual mostly known for his producer credits on the likes of the recent It films and the Child's Play horror flick, as well as a writer on the upcoming Beetlejuice 2.

There's no word on casting for this spin-off film, but it is said to be titled as Sam & Victor's Day Off.