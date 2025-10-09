Ferraris first EV is named Ferrari Elettrica and will have a 1000hp

HQ

We don't know much about Ferrari's first true electric car other than that it's working on the Elettrica, which is likely to change as we get closer to full-scale production, and will offer electric power up to the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower. We can expect a hatchback with seating for four in the style of the GTC4 Lusso, and the electric drive will be distributed across four motors, one at each corner, and we can expect all-wheel drive, as well.

Antonio Palermo, Ferrari:

"We do not mimic the internal combustion engine, but we use a unique characteristic of the electric engine, which is not silent. The sound of our electric Ferrari is not fake, not fake at all. It is picked up from the mechanical and electromechanical component of the powertrain by a high precision sensor. It is then amplified in the same way an electric guitar is amplified compared to an acoustic one."